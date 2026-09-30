Flyers home opener draws crowd to Xfinity Mobile Arena in South Philadelphia

The Brief Fans filled South Philadelphia for the Flyers' home opener at Xfinity Mobile Arena. The team lost to the Penguins, but many fans expressed optimism for the new season.



Excitement swept through South Philadelphia as Flyers fans gathered at Xfinity Mobile Arena for the season home opener against the Penguins, according to those in attendance. Crowds formed outside Stateside Live just before game time, with many taking photos at the Flyers Brick by Brick wall and sharing high spirits before heading into the arena.

Fans bring energy and hope before puck drop

Supporters showed up early in the evening to catch a glimpse of their favorite players as they arrived for the game. Flyers fans were heard chanting, "Go Flyers, Go birds, Go Phillies!" while others said last year's playoff appearance increased their excitement for the season. "We're so excited. Pens we know they're our rivals and we're gonna diminish them tonight," one fan said.

Many shared positive reflections on the Flyers' recent success, with one supporter noting, "Oh my God, they gave us way further than I thought they were gonna go. Beat Pittsburgh, we got swept by Carolina, we'll sweep them this year. It's all good."

The Orange Carpet and fan interactions

The highlight of the night was the orange carpet event, where Flyers cheerleaders greeted players walking in and fans lined up for autographs and pictures. "We saw Cark Grundstrom, Sim Benoit, Tyson Foerster, Cam York and Christian Dvorak," said Courtney from Central Pennsylvania. Youth hockey player Jules Martinez said, "I'm so excited. This is my first time going to an opening night game."

High emotions after a tough loss to Pittsburgh

Despite the Flyers not securing a win, fans remained upbeat. "Still hopeful.. I mean it's the season opener," one person said. Ryan Deluca from Chester County added, "I still feel good but it's not the way to start the season, but it's a long season."

Another said, "We got a whole season. It's still early, we'll see how it goes. A little disappointing but we'll get there."

The Flyers made it to the playoffs last season after a six-year postseason drought, a fact that has energized the fanbase heading into this season.

One fan said last year's overtime loss was hard but added, "new year, new time for us to get better...good things take time, so I'm pretty excited."