Philadelphia water main breaks: Cars frozen, repairs underway

The Brief Crews in Philadelphia are working around the clock to fix multiple water main breaks caused by freezing temperatures. Cars in the Fairmount neighborhood and along Front Street were completely covered in ice after recent breaks. The Philadelphia Water Department is urging residents to take steps to prevent frozen pipes and offers a 24-hour hotline for emergencies.



Crews in Philadelphia are spending hours repairing water main breaks as freezing temperatures continue to cause problems across the city.

Crews battle frozen ground and icy streets to fix water main breaks

What we know:

Crews have been working nonstop at 24th and Aspen streets in the Fairmount neighborhood since Thursday night, trying to break through frozen ground to repair a water main.

According to the Philadelphia Water Department, this is just one of several breaks in the city since temperatures dropped below freezing.

What they're saying:

"We have crews working around the clock back to back to back repair to repair to repair - we ask for patience from people," said Brian Rademaekers, public information officer for the Philadelphia Water Department.

Crews are also monitoring the water treatment plant and the icy Delaware River to prevent further issues.

The department says it’s "all hands on deck right now."

Residents urged to prevent frozen pipes and water damage

What you can do:

Rademaekers said another recent water main break happened along Front Street near Allen Streets, leaving several vehicles completely encased in ice.

With below-freezing temperatures expected to last through the weekend, the department is urging residents to take precautions.

Rademaekers recommends walking around your house to check for drafts and keeping the area around your water meter above 40 degrees.

"Start by going down to where water meter is try to warm it up slowly don’t put a blow torch on plumbing - use a hair dryer use space heater," said Rademaekers.

He also suggests insulating pipes with sleeves from a hardware store, and if that’s not possible, letting faucets drip overnight. "But little drip will keep it moving moving water much less likely to freeze….At end of day could cost pennies on water bill could save you thousands of dollars in long run to avoid burst pipe situation," said Rademaekers.

The Philadelphia Water Department has a 24-hour hotline for residents to report water main breaks.

The number is 215-685-6300, press 1 to be connected with someone.