Philadelphia World Cup weather: Heat, storms possible for Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador

The Brief Philadelphia hosts its first World Cup match today, with Côte d’Ivoire facing Ecuador at 7 p.m. Temperatures are expected to climb into the lower 90s, with more humidity than Saturday. Scattered storms could develop late in the afternoon and evening, bringing gusty winds and heavy downpours.



Philadelphia is in for a steamy Sunday before scattered storms could develop later in the afternoon and evening.

What we know:

Philadelphia hosts its first FIFA World Cup 2026 match Sunday, with Côte d’Ivoire facing Ecuador at 7 p.m. at Philadelphia Stadium.

The forecast could make for a steamy gameday.

Philadelphia reached 90 degrees Saturday, but the heat came without much humidity. Sunday will feel different.

The region is starting mild, with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

World Cup gameday forecast

Fans heading to Philadelphia Stadium or taking part in outdoor World Cup events should prepare for heat and humidity before storms become possible later in the day.

Scattered storms could develop late Sunday afternoon and into the evening, around the same window when fans may be traveling to the stadium or gathering for match-day events.

Storm threat

Scattered storms could develop late Sunday afternoon and into the evening.

The storms could bring gusty winds and heavy downpours.

Anyone with outdoor plans should keep an eye on the sky and monitor weather alerts through the day.

What's next:

After a hot and humid afternoon, FOX 29 will continue tracking any storms that develop later in the day.