Person barricaded inside motorhome in Lumberton Walmart parking lot: police

The Brief Police are on the scene of a barricade situation involving a motorhome outside a Lumberton Walmart. SWAT team officers were spotted arriving at the scene as it unfolded on Tuesday morning. Police say there is no known threat to the public.



Police in Lumberton say there is no threat to the public after someone barricaded themselves inside a motorhome in a Walmart parking lot

What we know:

Officers from the Lumberton Township Police Department surrounded the motorhome outside the Walmart on Route 38 Tuesday morning.

"Precautionary measures have been implemented to ensure the safety and wellbeing of everyone in the area," the department wrote.

SWAT team officers were spotted arriving at the scene as the barricade continued to unfold.

Police say they believe the incident is "isolated to the Walmart parking lot, and there is no known danger to the public."

What we don't know:

Police have not said what started the barricade situation.

No information has been released about the individual inside the motorhome.