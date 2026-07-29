Food delivery driver shot in hand during argument, 2 in custody

The Brief A food delivery driver was shot in the hand during a confrontation with a man and a woman overnight Tuesday. Police say the man and woman were placed in custody and charges are pending. The food delivery driver was taken to Jefferson Hospital and placed in stable condition.



A man and woman were arrested after a food delivery driver was shot in the hand during an argument overnight Tuesday.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to 6th and Spring Garden streets at 11:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Investigators say a 31-year-old food delivery driver became involved in an argument with a man and a woman.

During the confrontation, police say the food delivery driver was struck in the back of the head with an unknown object. When he returned to his vehicle, investigators say he was shot in the left hand.

The delivery driver was taken by medics to Jefferson Hospital where he was placed in stable condition. The man and woman involved in the confrontation were placed in custody.

What we don't know:

The identities of the man and woman have not been released by police.

Investigators have not said what the initial argument was about.