Philadelphia weather: Below-freezing temps on Tuesday will feel like single digits

The Brief Temperatures will plummet on Tuesday with highs reaching the 20s and a wind chill that will feel like the single digits. A mild mid-week warm up will see temperatures rise into the 50s and 40s before plummeting again ahead of the weekend. Forecasters are monitoring another chance of snow on Sunday.



Some of the coldest temperatures of the winter will grip the Philadelphia area on Tuesday, with bitter wind chills that will make it feel like the single digits.

What we know:

Temperatures on Tuesday morning will be below-freezing in Philadelphia and the suburbs, causing leftover melted snow to freeze on untreated surfaces.

Artic air pushed into the Philadelphia area from the Great Lakes region will make temperatures feel like the single digits throughout the morning.

Despite bright sunshine on Tuesday, temperatures are only expected to reach the 20s in Philadelphia and feel like the low teens.

What's next:

Temperatures will remain cold on Wednesday, but will rise above the freezing point with a mix of sun and clouds.

A mid-week warm-up will help the Philadelphia area thaw out on Thursday, with high temperatures reaching the 50s.

Mild temperatures will remain to start the weekend, but conditions will plummet into the teens on Saturday with another chance of snow on Sunday.