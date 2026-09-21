Philadelphia weather: Clouds, cooler temperatures in store for final day of summer

The Brief The official last day of summer will be mostly cloudy with highs only reaching the low-70s. Showers and a cool breeze will move into the area on Tuesday as we welcome in fall. A cool and cloudy stretch will continue throughout the week ahead of a pleasant weekend.



A fall chill will arrive right on cue in Philadelphia as forecasters expect temperatures to dive into the 60s to kickoff fall.

Along with the cooler temperatures, forecasters expect a cloudy stretch with a chance of showers ahead of a pleasant weekend.

Goodbye summer, hello fall

What we know:

After some spotty morning showers on Monday, the final day of summer will be cloudy and gloomy with highs only reaching the 70s.

Showers will move into the Philadelphia area on Tuesday, starting in the early morning hours and lasting through most of the day.

The rain is expected to be scattered, but steady at times for areas along the I-95 corridor, before clearing up around dinner time.

Temperatures on Tuesday will reach the mid-60s, which will set the tone for the rest of the week as a cool and cloudy stretch begins.

First weekend of fall

What's next:

An early look at the first weekend of fall shows a pleasant Saturday with highs returning to the 70s and a mix of sun and clouds.

Temperatures will remain about the same on Sunday, but forecasters are monitoring the possibility of some rain.

Days are getting shorter

Big picture view:

Fall starting means the days will be getting shorter. Monday's sunset time will be at 7 p.m., and in less than two weeks the sun will set at 6:40 p.m. as October begins.

By the end of October, the sunset time will be around 6 p.m., and by November it will be at 4:58 p.m.