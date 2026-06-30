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Extreme heat warning issued ahead of triple digit temperatures

By
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Weather
Updated June 30, 2026 9:07 AM EDT Published June 30, 2026 7:30 AM EDT
Philadelphia weather: Heat warning issued ahead of triple digit temps, humidity
Philadelphia weather: Heat warning issued ahead of triple digit temps, humidity

Philadelphia weather: Heat warning issued ahead of triple digit temps, humidity

Heat and humidity will continue to build on Tuesday as the Philadelphia area braces for triple digit temperatures for the 4th of July.

The Brief

    • Muggy heat will continue to build on Tuesday ahead of forecasted temps in the triple digits.
    • Temperatures are expected to be in the 100s from Thursday through Saturday.
    • Philadelphia could tie its hottest temperature ever recorded (1918) on Friday.

PHILADELPHIA - Heat and humidity will continue to build Tuesday as the Philadelphia area braces for a sweltering hot 4th of July, with potential record-breaking temperatures.

What we know:

Forecasters expect temperatures to stretch into the 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday with added humidity to make it feel even hotter.

The National Weather Service has issued an extreme heat warning for most of the Philadelphia area and parts of New Jersey. 

Muggy humidity is expected to last from midweek into the 4th of July holiday weekend, with temperatures in the triple digits.

By the numbers:

If Philadelphia reaches the forecasted high of 106 degrees on Friday, it would tie the hottest temperature ever recorded in the city.

The last time Philadelphia endured back-to-back 100 degree days was in July 2011. 

Before that, the most consecutive 100 degree days in Philadelphia stretched from July 8-10, 1993.

What you can do:

Stay up to date on the latest forecasts from the FOX 29 Weather Authority by downloading the free FOX LOCAL app.

The Source

  • Information provided by the FOX 29 Weather Authority.

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