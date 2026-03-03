Philadelphia weather: Gloomy, rainy midweek stretch will give way to stellar weekend

The Brief A wintry mix will move across the region on Tuesday morning with highs in the 40s. The chance of rain will last through Friday with spotty sunshine and highs in the 50s. Forecasters expect a sunny and unseasonably warm weekend, with highs reaching 70 on Sunday.



A messy wintry mix on Tuesday morning will set the tone for a stretch of dreary weather days through the middle of the week.

The slushy mix caused several local school districts to issue 2-hour delayed openings. See the full list of delays here.

What we know:

A winter weather advisory was issued on Monday ahead of a storm system brining rain, snow and sleet on Tuesday morning.

The advisory is expected to last until 1 p.m. in places north of the city, but will expire earlier in places closer to Philadelphia.

Forecasters believe the storm system will move out of our area during the afternoon and leave behind overcast skies.

Temperatures on Tuesday will start in the 30s and rise into the 40s during the daylight hours.

What's next:

Another round of spotty morning showers is on tap for Wednesday, with slightly warmer temperatures expected to climb into the 50s.

A similar weather day is expected on Thursday, but forecasters expect sunshine to re-emerge with balmy temperatures continuing.

The weekend will start on Friday with highs dipping back into the upper 40s and spots of sunshine.

Everyone is looking forward to the weekend, when forecasters expect temperatures on Sunday to reach the 70 with sunshine.