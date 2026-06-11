Philadelphia weather: Heat advisory issued Thursday and Friday, severe storms possible

The Brief A head advisory has been issued for most of the Philadelphia area on Thursday and Friday. Hot and humid temperatures in the 90s are expected to feel like the triple digits on both days. The muggy conditions could give way to severe thunderstorms.



Most of the Philadelphia area will be under a Heat Advisory for the next two days, as muggy conditions will feel like triple digits.

The humid weather could give way to a round of storms on Thursday and Friday that could trigger severe weather warnings.

What we know:

Forecasters say temperatures will reach 95 degrees in Philadelphia on Thursday, which will rival the record high for this time of year.

The humidity paired with the sweltering temperatures will make it feel like the triple digits in the city and surrounding suburbs.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Philadelphia and parts of New Jersey.

Severe storms possible Thursday, Friday

The muggy conditions could give way to severe storms on both Thursday and Friday, with damaging winds and downpours possible.

The National Weather Service has the Philadelphia-area at a slight risk of severe weather, meaning strong isolated storms are possible.

The greatest chance of severe storms will be between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m., according to forecasters.

What's next:

Philadelphia could achieve its third heat wave of the year on Saturday, as temperatures are expected to flirt with the 90s.

A warm and sunny weekend is on tap for the, with temps remaining in the 90s as the city hosts its first World Cup game on Sunday.