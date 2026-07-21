2 children dead after being ejected during boat crash in New Jersey

The Brief Two children died after a boat struck a channel marker in the Berkeley Township Bay Area. The crash happened around 9 p.m. as the vessel traveled through the Intercoastal Waterway. A 9-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy were thrown into the water and later died at a local hospital.



Two children died after being ejected from a boat that struck a channel marker in the Berkeley Township Bay Area, according to troopers.

What we know:

Troopers say a Tidewater Custom 280 30-foot vessel hit a channel marker while traveling through the Intercoastal Waterway at about 9 p.m. A 9-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy were thrown into the water.

The operator, Stephen Schneider, 63, and passenger Laurie Schneider, 64, both from Bayville, found the children unresponsive in the water, according to troopers. The children were transported to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

Troopers have not released additional information about the cause of the crash or any other circumstances surrounding the incident.