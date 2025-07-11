Philadelphia weather: Heat, humidity and possibility of storms to last through the weekend

The Brief July is in full swing with heat, humidity and a chance of scattered storms. Fog affected visibility in parts of the area Friday morning. Monday brings the highest chance of showers and storms throughout the day.



July is in full swing in the Delaware Valley as we’re expecting more high temperatures and humidity Friday and into the weekend.

Those conditions prompted Friday’s foggy start, and could contribute to potential isolated thunderstorms later in the day.

What we know:

Fog affected visibility in several areas Friday morning. Offshore thunderstorms are also present, and the warm, humid air is nearly saturated.

A low-pressure system and stationary front are influencing the weather, likely causing isolated storms later in the day.

Timeline:

Today: Steamy conditions with fog in various locations and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Saturday: The stationary front may begin to move away, offering some sunshine and a possibility of showers and thunderstorms later in the day.

Sunday: High of 88, more pop-up storms possible

Monday: The highest chance of showers and thunderstorms, with a 70% likelihood of pop-up storms throughout the day.

What's next:

The weather pattern looks to remain consistent through most of next week, with Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday all expected to approach 90 degrees with a chance of scattered storms.