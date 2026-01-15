Philadelphia weather: Messy Thursday morning leads to frigid temperature drop

The Brief A wintry mix on Thursday morning will lead to frigid temps and a blustery start to the weekend. Two rounds of wet winter weather are forecasted for Saturday and Sunday. Some of the coldest temperatures of the winter are ahead next week, with highs only in the 20s on Tuesday.



A messy Thursday morning commute in Philadelphia will see rain switch to light snow as temperatures begin to plunge ahead of a blustery start to the weekend.

What we know:

Widespread rain showers moved into the Philadelphia area early Thursday morning and lead to some spotty snow showers as mild temperatures turned brisk.

Forecasters expect the wintry mix to linger throughout the morning before heading east and offshore sometime before noon.

Temperatures will tumble in the wake of the wet weather, dropping into the 30s during the day with frigid air from the Midwest that will make it feel even colder.

A sunny and blustery start to the weekend on Friday will lead to another wintry mix on Saturday and a dusting of snow on Sunday.

What's next:

Some of the coldest temperatures of the winter are expected next week, with highs in the 30s on MLK Day that will drop into the 20s on Tuesday.