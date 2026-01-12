Philadelphia weather: Midweek storm could bring snow, rain to parts of area

The Brief A mostly seasonable winter week in Philadelphia is ahead with temperatures in the 40s and 50s and sunshine. Forecasters are monitoring a late week storm that could bring rain and snow to Philadelphia and the suburbs. Temperatures will rebound on Saturday before plunging by more than 10 degrees on Sunday.



Forecasters are monitoring a late-week storm that could bring some wet winter weather to the Philadelphia area as temperatures plunge.

What we know:

Conditions will remain dry and mostly sunny through the middle of the week, with seasonable temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

Clouds will start to thicken on Wednesday ahead of an incoming system of winter weather that could bring some wet flakes to our area.

Early models show the snow skewing west and north of Philadelphia early Thursday morning, with rain in the city and suburbs.

Rain is expected to change to wet snow in Philadelphia and parts of South Jersey by mid-morning as the storm moves towards the coast.

Forecasters have not made snowfall predictions as of Monday morning, but the most significant accumulations are expected in New York and New England.

What's next:

An early look at the weekend shows sunshine and mostly seasonable temperatures in the 40s returning on Saturday.

Forecasters say temperatures will tumble on Sunday, with high temperatures dropping by more than 10 degrees.