Could Philadelphia see one last blast of winter? Polar vortex may bring late March chill

The Brief A potential polar vortex split could bring colder air into the Northeast by late March. Forecasters say this could lead to one final blast of winter-like temperatures. It remains unclear exactly how strong the cold air will be or where it will hit hardest.



Don’t pack the winter coat away just yet. Forecasters say a potential polar vortex split could send colder air into the Philadelphia region before the end of March, bringing one last reminder of winter as spring begins to take hold.

What we know about the potential cold blast

Long-range forecast models suggest the polar vortex — a mass of cold air typically locked near the North Pole — could split by the end of March.

If that happens, colder air may shift into parts of the northern U.S., including the Northeast.

Forecasters with FOX Weather say this setup could bring below-average temperatures to areas like Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware late in the month.

Polar Vortex (FOX Weather)

What we don't know:

It remains uncertain exactly where the coldest air will settle.

That uncertainty will determine whether the Philadelphia region sees a noticeable cooldown or just a brief dip in temperatures.

How this could impact the Philadelphia region

The Philadelphia area could see a return to chillier conditions just as spring begins, potentially interrupting the recent warmup.

While widespread snow is not currently expected, the shift could still bring a reminder of winter with colder-than-average temperatures.

Polar Vortex (FOX Weather)

Is this winter’s final blast?

The polar vortex has played a major role in several cold outbreaks this winter.

Forecasters say this could be the final time it significantly impacts the region this season as the overall trend shifts toward warmer spring weather.

Polar Vortex (FOX Weather)

What's next:

Meteorologists will continue to monitor forecast models over the coming days to better determine how far south the cold air will reach.

Even if temperatures dip, conditions are expected to gradually warm heading into April.