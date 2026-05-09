Philadelphia weekend forecast: Possible storms Saturday night clear out for Mother's Day morning

The Brief Storms are possible in parts of southeast Pennsylvania and south Jersey Saturday evening. Storms could bring gusts and some lightning between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Mother's Day will be warmer and clear in the morning, with some more showers possible late in the afternoon.



After a day of on-and-off rain in the Philadelphia area, storms are possible Saturday evening, but will clear out in time for Mother's Day.

Philadelphia weekend forecast

Timeline:

Much of the region spent Saturday morning with lots of clouds and periodic light rain, but by dinner time, there's a chance for some stronger storms, according to the FOX 29 Weather Authority.

Starting around 5 p.m., storms are possible in south Jersey in Salem, Gloucester, Camden, Burlington and Ocean counties, FOX 29 Meteorologist Drew Anderson said. Those storms could bring heavy rain, some lightning and even some "tiny" hail, Anderson said.

The storms should wrap up around 8 p.m.

Saturday Phillies game forecast

Local perspective:

Between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., Anderson said there's a possibility of a passing storm over Citizen's Bank Park during the Phillies game. The storm could potentially force a short rain or lightning delay, but, Anderson said, they should be able to get the game in.

Mother's Day forecast

What's next:

Saturday's rain will clear out by the evening. Fog will come in overnight into Sunday, but clear out by the morning.

While Mother's Day will be clear in the morning, there are more storms possible in the afternoon, according to the FOX 29 Weather Authority.

"I'd rather go early in the day for brunch with mom than do dinner outside with mom," Anderson said.

More rain is expected Sunday evening and into Monday.