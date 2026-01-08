Philadelphia weather: Rainy start to weekend will clear in time for Eagles playoff game

The Brief Two rounds of rain will impact the Philadelphia area on Friday and Saturday with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s. Forecasters expect a mostly rainy Saturday across the region, with over an inch of rainfall expected in Philadelphia. The rainy weather will clear in time for the Eagles-49ers playoff game on Sunday.



Forecasters say a rainy start to the weekend isn't expected to impact the Eagles-49ers playoff game at The Linc on Sunday.

What we know:

Temperatures will remain mild on Thursday, climbing into the 50s in Philadelphia and surrounding areas with partly cloudy skies.

The balmy temps will near 60 degrees on Friday, but forecasters say rain showers will sweep across the region during the afternoon rush hour.

A second and more substantial round of rain will move into the Philadelphia area on Saturday morning and become more widespread as the day continues.

FOX 29's Scott Williams says heavier showers will impact Philadelphia and parts of South Jersey during the mid-afternoon before tapering off during the evening.

Forecasters expect most areas to receive an inch of rain, with slightly higher rainfall totals in Philadelphia and areas along the I-95 corridor.

What's next:

Fans headed to The Linc on Sunday for the Eagles' playoff game against the 49ers should brace for dry and blustery conditions.

Seasonable temperatures in the 40s will feel much colder around 4:25 a.m. kick-off due to blustery wind gusts up to 30 MPH.

The chilly wind is expected to last throughout the game as temps drop into the 30s.