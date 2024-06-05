Philadelphia weather: Rounds of storms expected ahead of gorgeous weekend

Rounds of midweek showers are expected to impact parts of the Delaware Valley, but forecasters believe the foul weather will leak into the weekend.

A muggy Wednesday with dense cloud cover will set the tone for rounds of rain that are expected to primarily impact Philadelphia and the suburbs overnight.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says the likelihood of showers and storms will increase in Philadelphia and beyond around dinner time.

The rain, which could be heavy at times, has not prompted flood concerns. Forecasters say some bouts of thunder and lightning may be seen overnight.

A similar weather day is expected on Thursday with bouts of afternoon showers. Temperatures will start muggy and turn cooler when the rain moves in.

The cold front will drop temperatures ahead of the weekend and stamp out the uncomfortable humidity.

Sunshine will return for the weekend with sunshine and temperatures in the low 80s lates from Friday to Sunday.