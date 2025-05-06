10-year-old boy fatally shot in Washington Twp.: police
WASHINGTON TWP., NJ - Washington Township police and the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office are conducting an investigation after a young boy was fatally shot Tuesday.
What we know:
At around 2:34 p.m. Tuesday, Washington Township police responded to a home on the 400 block of Westminster Boulevard for a report of a juvenile with a gunshot wound.
Upon arrival, officers and medics located a 10-year-old boy who had sustained a gunshot wound to the head.
Despite lifesaving efforts, the child was unfortunately pronounced dead.
Police say the child was a student at Birches Elementary School.
What's next:
Counseling and support services are being coordinated through the school district for those affected by the heartbreaking loss.
This is an active and ongoing investigation.
What you can do:
If anyone has information related to this incident, they are asked to contact the Washington Twp, Detective Bureau at (856) 589-0330.
