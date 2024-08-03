Philadelphia weather: Saturday’s heat, humidity come with potential for more storms

Conditions remain hot and humid across the Delaware Valley Saturday and pop-up storms will continue to be a threat into the evening.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for much of the area, and Severe Thunderstorm Watches have been issued throughout the area until 9 p.m.

Some storms through Saturday evening could be severe with strong winds and severe lightning being the main threats.

Local flash flooding will also be a possibility with any showers and storms that move through.

The threat of storms and rain will continue on Sunday, particularly in the afternoon and evening.

Sunday will still be hot and humid, with high temperatures approaching 90 degrees.