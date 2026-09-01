Philadelphia weather: Scattered severe thunderstorms possible on Tuesday night

The Brief Hot and muggy conditions are expected in Philly on Tuesday with the chance of scattered storms. Isolated storms will move in around 5 p.m., bringing brief heavy downpours and damaging winds. Two more days of muggy, rainy weather will lead to a picture-perfect Labor Day Weekend.



Hot and muggy conditions Tuesday in Philadelphia will lead to a cluster of evening storms that forecasters say could turn severe.

Muggy Tuesday

What we know:

Daytime temperatures across the Philadelphia area will rise into the mid-80s during the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.

The National Weather Service says the heat index will make temperatures feel like triple digits in Philadelphia and surrounding areas.

Conditions will remain mostly dry during the daytime hours, but the mugginess will set the stage for a system of scattered showers.

When will it rain?

What we know:

When it rains and how much depends mostly on where you are in the Philadelphia area.

Largely scattered thunderstorms will start to make their way across the areas north of Philadelphia, including Central Jersey, around 5 p.m.

"Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, large hail, and a tornado possible," the weather service wrote on X.

The threat of severe storms will last through midnight, according to forecasters.

Lingering humidity, more rain

What's next:

Temperatures will only reach the low 80s on Wednesday, but humidity will continue to make conditions feel much hotter.

Ditto for Thursday when hot and muggy weather will help usher in another round of isolated storms during the afternoon.

The good news is that the nasty weather will subside in time for Labor Day Weekend.

Forecasters are anticipating a sunny and warm stretch through Monday as the region (unofficially) bids farewell to summer.