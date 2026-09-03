Philadelphia weather: Scattered storms to clear up on Thursday, humidity increases

The Brief The chance of storms will dissipate on Thursday, leading to increased humidity and sunshine. With moisture in the air, forecasters can't rule out the possibility of a pop-up thunderstorm. The wet weather is expected to clear up in time for a near-perfect Labor Day Weekend.



A stormy stretch will finally come to an end on Thursday when forecasters say leftover showers will lead to increased humidity.

Showers move out

What we know:

Scattered storms will continue to move across the Philadelphia area on Thursday morning, bringing bouts of heavy rain along with thunder and lightning. Showers are expected to continue through the morning and lessen during the afternoon.

Humidity builds after storms

What we know:

FOX 29's Sue Serio says a warm front that pushed showers and storms across the area will lead to a spike in humidity in the wake of the storms. High temperatures on Thursday will stretch into the 90s, but the mugginess will make it feel even hotter.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the Philadelphia area, stretching into parts of South Jersey and Delaware. The anticipated Heat Index on Thursday is expected to reach 102 degrees.

While no showers or thunderstorms are imminent after the morning batch of rain leaves, forecasters say the possibility of a pop-up storm can't be ruled out in the afternoon and evening.

Labor Day Weekend forecast

What's next:

The good news is that forecasters expect the wet weather to clear up in time for a stellar Labor Day Weekend across the area.

A slight chance of rain will linger on Friday, but the bulk of the day is expected to be pleasant with some sun and highs in the 80s.

Saturday will be slightly cooler, though still in the 80s, with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will take a dip into the 70s on Sunday with even more sunshine, and rebound back into the 80s for a sunny Labor Day.

The sunny and comfortably warm stretch is expected to continue through the middle of next week.