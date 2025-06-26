Philadelphia weather: Scattered storms possible Thursday as extreme heat subsides

The Brief Scorching temperatures took a step back on Thursday and scattered afternoon storms will continue to cool things off. The rain, along with an approaching cold front, will knock temperatures on Friday into the low 70s with more rain. The summer reprieve will end over the weekend, when temperatures climb back into the 80s with added humidity.



Scorching summer temperatures took a step back on Thursday and will continue to cool off with scattered afternoon and evening showers.

The National Weather Service says Philadelphia and most areas west of the city could see pop-up showers with bouts of heavy rain and has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of the area.

The scattered shower could turn severe in some places with the chance of flash flooding and potentially strong wind gusts.

What we know:

Thursday's highs reached the upper 80s, which is much milder than the oppressive heat that baked the Philadelphia area over the past few days.

The first official heat wave of 2025 brought record-breaking temperatures to Philadelphia and the first 100 degree day of the year.

Temperatures will continue to take a step back in the afternoon as a round of scattered storms move across the area throughout the evening.

Philadelphia and areas west of the city could see scattered storms with periods of heavy rain turn severe.

Areas along the I-95 corridor, including most of New Jersey, will likely just see rain from Thursday's system.

What's next:

A much-needed cool down is ahead on Friday, with highs in the 70s and even more scattered showers to kick off the weekend.

The humidity will return on Saturday and Sunday when highs return to the upper 80s in Philadelphia and its suburbs.

A chance of rain is likely on both days this weekend, but neither day is expected to be a washout.