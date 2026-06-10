Philadelphia weather: Severe storms possible on Wednesday, heat wave ahead

The Brief A hot and muggy Wednesday will give way to scattered strong storms in the evening. The threat of severe storms on Wednesday will be between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. The third heat wave of the year will start on Thursday and stretch through the weekend.



Forecasters expect a muggy and humid afternoon to give way to a round of scattered storms that could turn severe in the evening.

What we know:

Temperatures in Philadelphia and surrounding areas will rise into the 80s on Wednesday, with added humidity to make it feel muggy.

Forecasters say a few passing showers are possible in the morning hours, but the main threat of storms will happen later in the day.

The National Weather Service warned of strong-to-severe thunderstorms between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m., capable of producing damaging winds and 1" hail.

What's next:

Temperatures will climb into the 90s in Philadelphia on Thursday, with another chance of some late-day storms.

Ditto for Friday, when forecasters say highs in the city will hit the upper-90s with more scattered storms possible.

Philadelphia will achieve its third heat wave of the year on Saturday when temperatures again reach the 90s.

Sunday will stay in the 90s with plenty of sunshine, before temperatures take a step back into the 80s on Monday.