Philadelphia vet urges pet owners to limit outdoor time during poor air quality

The Brief A local veterinarian urges pet owners to limit outdoor time for pets because of unhealthy air quality. Experts warn against putting masks on pets. Pet owners are noticing changes in their animals’ health due to poor air conditions.



A local veterinarian is urging pet owners to take extra steps to protect their animals during periods of unhealthy air quality, according to experts. The main advice is to limit pets’ time outdoors and avoid masking them, as their health can be affected by the same air risks as people.

Pet owners and veterinarians respond to poor air quality

What they're saying:

Veterinarians say pets face similar health risks as people when air quality is poor. Dr. Erik Zager, head of critical care at Philadelphia Animal Specialty & Emergency, said, "So, all of our pets breathe the same air that we do. They have the same lung structure pretty much that we do and so anything that is affecting our lungs and our breathing is going to affect our pets as well."

Zager recommends following Department of Environmental Protection guidelines for pets, such as keeping them indoors as much as possible.

Zager said, "If you have an indoor-outdoor cat my recommendation would be to bring them inside while the air quality is still quite poor. For dogs it is shortening their walks as much as possible. So out to do their business and then right back inside."

Some pet owners are already seeing changes in their animals. Allie Krouse, whose dog Winston plays at Schuylkill Dog Park, said, "The past two days where he's coughing and then doing that reverse sneeze and he's a lot more exhausted." Krouse said she is trying to balance Winston’s health with his need for outdoor time, adding, "I've been trying to limit time outside and I've been really conscious about spraying him down with water."

Krouse said, "Winston very rarely, for a dog, has asthma. So, I have been really concerned." She added, "We live in a condo. Everybody who lives in the city it is not like we have ample space. So, I think he needs outside time or he is going to crazy."

Zager addressed concerns about masking pets, saying, "Just their nose shape, their mouth shape does not function well and can interfere a little bit with breathing and so we do not recommend currently placing masks on our pets." He also warned, "Just like people, they do have added and cumulative effects and can cause worsening of chronic diseases."

Pet owners are encouraged to watch for signs of respiratory distress and to take precautions even if their pets seem fine after being outdoors.

Why you should care:

Unhealthy air quality can impact pets’ lungs and overall health, especially those with chronic conditions. Limiting outdoor time and avoiding masks can help keep pets safe, according to veterinarians.

Pet owners in urban areas may face challenges balancing their animals’ exercise needs with health precautions, but experts stress that short, necessary trips outside are safest during poor air quality.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how long the unhealthy air quality will last or what long-term effects it may have on pets in the area.