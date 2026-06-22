Philadelphia weather: Severe thunderstorms possible for France-Iraq World Cup match

The Brief Scattered severe thunderstorms on Monday could impact the France-Iraq World Cup match. Heavy downpours, bouts of thunder and lightning, and damaging winds are expected. A sunn stretch will start Tuesday afternoon and last through midweek.



Severe thunderstorms are expected to impact Monday's FIFA World Cup match between France and Iraq on Monday night.

What we know:

Forecasters say scattered severe thunderstorms will move into the Philadelphia-area during the late afternoon.

Along with heavy downpours and bouts of thunder and lightning, forecasters expect potentially damaging winds.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says there will be a 65% chance of a storm when France and Iraq kick-off at Philadelphia Stadium at 5 p.m.

If lightning is detected within eight miles of the stadium, the game will pause for 30 minutes and fans will be escorted to safe areas.

What's next:

Showers could linger into Tuesday morning, but forecasters expect sunshine to break through during the afternoon with temps near 80.

Near-perfect summer days are ahead for Wednesday and Thursday, with temps approaching 90 degrees on both days.

Another chance of rain is likely on Friday and storms could materialize on Saturday.

What you can do:

Stay ahead of the storms by downloading the free FOX LOCAL app for the latest forecasts from the FOX 29 Weather Authority.

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