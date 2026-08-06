Philadelphia weather: Heat advisory issued as 6th heat wave of summer begins

The Brief Philadelphia will begin its sixth heat wave of the summer on Thursday. Temperatures in the 90s will feel even hotter due to increased humidity. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for most of the Philadelphia area.



The Philadelphia area is bracing for the start of its sixth heatwave of the summer on Thursday, with sweltering hot temperatures and added humidity.

What we know:

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for most of the Philadelphia area starting Thursday through Saturday.

The advisory calls for sweltering hot temperatures that will combine with humidity to make it feel like 100 degrees or hotter.

Forecasters say it will like the mid-90s on Thursday morning, and triple digits during the early afternoon.

A similar weather day will follow on Friday, with temperatures expected to climb into the 90s and feel even hotter.

What's next:

The Philadelphia area is expected to officially reach its sixth heat wave of the summer on Saturday.

Forecasters say both Saturday and Sunday will be hot and humid as the region remains locked into a steamy weather pattern.