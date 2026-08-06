2 sought in June shooting of rideshare driver in Philadelphia

The Brief Police are searching for two suspects in the shooting of a 38-year-old Uber driver. The victim was shot once in the left shoulder and was placed in stable condition. The suspects were captured on video approaching the victim's vehicle and running from the scene.



Police in Philadelphia are searching for two suspects accused of shooting a 38-year-old rideshare driver in June.

What we know:

Surveillance video shared by police shows the moments before and after the June 20th shooting on the 2800 block of Poplar Street.

Two suspects were captured on video approaching a parked rideshare vehicle with a 38-year-old woman in the driver's seat.

Investigators say the suspects knocked on her window and shot her once in the left shoulder, then fled the scene.

Surveillance footage captured the suspects talking to each other as they ran away after the shooting.

Police say the victim was able to drive away, and was later hospitalized in stable condition.

What you can do:

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.