Philadelphia weather: Snow flurries possible this week, cold stretch continues

The Brief Two chances of snow are forecasted this weekend, with a dusting overnight Tuesday and a Friday afternoon clipper. Temps will continue to be brutally cold throughout the week, and nosedive into the teens and 20s over the weekend. Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow on Groundhog Day and predicted six more weeks of winter.



The Philadelphia area will continue to feel the impacts of winter this week, with bitter cold temperatures and two chances of snow flurries in some places.

What we know:

Don't let the sunshine fool you: Monday will still be bitter cold with temperatures in Philadelphia forecasted to barely crack the freezing point.

Punxsutawney Phil's Groundhog Day prediction of six more weeks of winter is off to a good start, with highs locked in the 30s and 20s through the weekend.

The only time temperatures are expected to rise above the freezing point this week is on Tuesday and Wednesday.

2 chances of snow

Forecasters are monitoring two chances of snow this week, neither of which are expected to amount to anything beyond a dusting to a few inches.

The first chance of flurries could happen overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning, bringing a dusting of snow to parts of South Jersey and Delaware.

The second chance of snow will come from a clipper system that will sweep into the Philadelphia region on Friday afternoon, with a coating to 2" possible.

Temperatures plunge again

What's next:

An early look at the weekend shows a polar plunge that will nosedive temperatures into the 20s and teens on Saturday and Sunday.

A Cold Weather Advisory will remain in effect for most of the region, including areas along the I-95 corridor, South Jersey, and Delaware.