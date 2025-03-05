Philadelphia weather: Storm system floods roadways, knocks power out during rush hour

The Brief Hitting right during the evening ride home, drenching wind and gusty winds blew through the region. Kelly Drive flooded in spots, creating a hazardous situation for drivers. Meanwhile, nearly 7,600 customers were without power for a portion of Wednesday night.



March looked to be coming in like a lion as a cold front moved across the area, bringing with it heavy rain and damaging winds, which soaked the roadways and brought down trees and power lines.

What we know:

Heavy downpours caused problems all over area roads. For many, getting home took some extra time from the white-knuckle commute.

Flooded out roads caused closures around the notoriously low-lying Brooklawn Circle in Camden County.

What they're saying:

"It was pretty bad. Lots of poles, lots of wires, lots of trees down," Swedesboro resident Chuck Quinn stated.

Danny Baker, of Buena, commented, "Probably drove past four or five crashes. Fire trucks, poles down in the side of buildings. Stuff in people’s front yards."

The other side:

Over on the Philadelphia side, rain-soaked Kelly Drive was a flooded mess, as well as the Schuylkill Expressway, where several eastbound lanes were shut down at the height of the rain due to flooding on the highway.