Philadelphia Weather: Tuesday to be warm, humid before another round of afternoon storms

As another round of rain and storms moves out of the area Tuesday morning, there’s a possibility we could see yet another round later on in the day.

Tuesday got off to a muggy start with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Temperatures are expected to climb into the 80s by mid-morning.

Another round of showers and storms could move into the area by around 5 p.m. Tuesday and last into the early evening.

The greatest threat of severe weather is forecasted to be in southern New Jersey and Delaware. Storms could produce damaging winds and large hail. Localized flash flooding is also possible.

One more round of rain should also move through South Jersey and Delaware overnight.

Wednesday will still be warm and humid, before the humidity turns up even more on Thursday. We should get a break from the humidity on Friday.

