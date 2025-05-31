Celebrating Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month
PHILADELPHIA - FOX 29 is celebrating Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month this year by highlighting some amazing stories in the Greater Philadelphia Area.
Trauma to triumph:
We sit down with Julie Henning, a retired Souderton Area School District Math teacher who’s also a public speaker and author of "A Rose in a Ditch". The memoir depicts Henning’s life story as a child of mixed-race and the hardships she experienced growing up in South Korea.
Then as a teenager, Henning eventually moved to Pennsylvania to live with her new "mother" Pearl S. Buck, the Nobel Prize-winning author of "The Good Earth", which transformed her life trajectory.
Dragon Boat team wins titles:
Every week, a group of South Philly youth are training and paddling together on a dragon boat. The Discovery Pathways Youth Dragon Boat team just launched about a year ago and have already surpassed expectations by winning titles and medals at major races.
Now, a few of the teens have even earned a spot on Team USA to compete at the World Dragon Boat Racing Championships in Germany this July. The community started this gofundme campaign to help support this once-in-a-lifetime experience.
H4T dance cover group:
Over the past decade, K-Pop’s popularity around the globe has reached a fever pitch. Devoted fans are joining dance cover groups and filming videos just like their favorite K-Pop idols.
We get to know Philadelphia’s very own H4T, which stands for Hope 4 Tomorrow. This dance cover group is comprised mostly of high school and college students in Philadelphia who are passionate about Korean pop music. Turns out, they’re also a flourishing community that feels like a second family to its members.
Popular new restaurant:
Griddle & Rice in South Philly is a new Indonesian restaurant serving up trendy drinks like Strawberry Matcha, American brunch classic and Indonesian comfort food. The restaurant just opened May 1 and already is attracting large crowds. Many customers find the cozy café an exciting addition to the Philadelphia dining scene. The family who owns the business said it’s a dream come true to serve the Philadelphia community.