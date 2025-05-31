The Brief In celebration of AANHPI Heritage Month, FOX 29 highlights some amazing individuals in the Greater Philadelphia area. The stories from this passionate community will fill you with a range of emotions and perhaps inspire you to chase after your goals and dreams.



FOX 29 is celebrating Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month this year by highlighting some amazing stories in the Greater Philadelphia Area.

Trauma to triumph:

We sit down with Julie Henning, a retired Souderton Area School District Math teacher who’s also a public speaker and author of "A Rose in a Ditch". The memoir depicts Henning’s life story as a child of mixed-race and the hardships she experienced growing up in South Korea.

Then as a teenager, Henning eventually moved to Pennsylvania to live with her new "mother" Pearl S. Buck, the Nobel Prize-winning author of "The Good Earth", which transformed her life trajectory.

Dragon Boat team wins titles:

Every week, a group of South Philly youth are training and paddling together on a dragon boat. The Discovery Pathways Youth Dragon Boat team just launched about a year ago and have already surpassed expectations by winning titles and medals at major races.

Now, a few of the teens have even earned a spot on Team USA to compete at the World Dragon Boat Racing Championships in Germany this July. The community started this gofundme campaign to help support this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

H4T dance cover group:

Over the past decade, K-Pop’s popularity around the globe has reached a fever pitch. Devoted fans are joining dance cover groups and filming videos just like their favorite K-Pop idols.

We get to know Philadelphia’s very own H4T, which stands for Hope 4 Tomorrow. This dance cover group is comprised mostly of high school and college students in Philadelphia who are passionate about Korean pop music. Turns out, they’re also a flourishing community that feels like a second family to its members.

Popular new restaurant:

Griddle & Rice in South Philly is a new Indonesian restaurant serving up trendy drinks like Strawberry Matcha, American brunch classic and Indonesian comfort food. The restaurant just opened May 1 and already is attracting large crowds. Many customers find the cozy café an exciting addition to the Philadelphia dining scene. The family who owns the business said it’s a dream come true to serve the Philadelphia community.