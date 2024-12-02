Philadelphia weather: Which parts of our area could see snow this week?

The official start of winter is still several weeks away, but harsh cold temperatures and bouts of snow have made their way into the forecast.

FOX 29's Sue Serio said early Monday morning temperatures in the 20s and teens were among the coldest of the season.

Sunshine on Monday and Tuesday will pair with temperatures in the 40s before a midweek system will bring bouts of snow and rain to our area.

When will it snow?

Any chance of snow in Philadelphia and surrounding areas will happen early Thursday morning and throughout the afternoon.

Forecasters expect a mix of rain and snow in Philadelphia and areas along the I-95 corridor, and mostly rain in northern Delaware.

As that cluster of precipitation moves out, another larger system will move in, bringing more rain and slushy snow to our area.

Forecasters expect areas in the Lehigh Valley to have the best chance at seeing snow, while Philadelphia and its suburbs will likely see sleet at most.

How much will it snow?

Forecasters aren't anticipating measurable snowfall in the Philadelphia area, and instead expect the storms to be mostly a nuisance.

Places far west of the city, including Lancaster, Harrisburg and State College, could see more significant snowfall totals.

Temperatures tumble

Frigid temperatures will continue to tumble after the rain and sleet leaves, with highs on Friday and Saturday peaking in the 30s.

Forecasters say blustery winds left behind by the wintry mix will make weekend temperatures even more harsh despite sunny skies.