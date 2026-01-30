Philadelphia weather: Winter storm will hug coast, brutal wind chills remain

The Brief A winter storm will hug the coast this weekend, brining light accumulations to shore towns with strong wind gusts. Philadelphia will likely not see any flakes this weekend, but brutal below-freezing temperatures will continue. The winter storm will have its largest impact on southern coastal states, like the Carolinas and Virginia.



Keep your snow shovels on ice.

Philadelphia will be spared from a weekend winter storm that forecasters once suspected could drop more snow on top of last weekend's leftovers.

What we know:

While there won't be an encore snowstorm this weekend in Philadelphia, forecasters say it will remain brutally cold.

The forecasted high on Friday is 20 degrees in the city, and temperatures won't climb above freezing until Monday.

For now, most areas will have to rely on bright sunshine all weekend to continue to thaw things out.

Weekend coastal storm

The winter storm will hug the coast and hardly scrape by shore points in New Jersey and Delaware.

The largest risk associated with the storm in those areas will be strong wind gusts and coastal flooding.

Forecasters say winds could whip up to 50 MPH, with strong 25-35 MPH gusts inland.

Snow in the south

Big picture view:

FOX Weather forecasters predict the winter storm will have the greatest impact on states like North Carolina and Virginia, where up to a foot of snow is forecasted.

The heavy, wet snow could make travel impossible by early Saturday morning across the state.