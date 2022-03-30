Philadelphia woman makes history as first Latina priest in Episcopal Dioceses of Pennsylvania

There's a picture hanging in the Church of the Crucifixion on Bainbridge Street in South Philadelphia that stands out from the rest. It’s that of Reverend Jessie Alejandro.

"They call me Mother Jessie, and I am the vicar of the Church of the Crucifixion," Alejandro said. She’s making history as the first Latina priest in the Episcopal Dioceses of Pennsylvania.

"People began to question or ask me ‘you are a priest? You are a woman priest?’," Alejandro said.

Video shows Mother Jessie being ordained as a priest in 2020. She said she was inspired by so many other women making history.

"We’re in 2022. We have a Vice President who is a woman. There is so many things that go on with women now. I think that’s important that we not only have a role in the political arena but also in the church and anyplace that we go," Alejandro said.

Not long after her ordination she was appointed by the Bishop of the Diocese Daniel Gutierrez to reopen and lead the Church of the Crucifixion which had been closed for several years.

"I was the Hispanic missioner for South Philadelphia and I said where do I start because our community here isn’t Latino. A little further down there are Latinos. So I just started to visit the community and get to know the community and let folks know who I was," Alejandro said.

She wanted to do something different in this historic role which was to have the church reflect the diversity of the community.

"Now it’s not just a Latino church, but it’s a multicultural church," Alejandro said.

The doors are back open for Sunday service, which includes bi-lingual masses for the diverse congregation Alejandro has helped assemble.

A big part of her mission is serving the community to cater to what people need.

"We started with the groceries, then we started with the art classes and little things here and there like teaching kids to do drumming classes and dancing classes. Just like all sorts of programs for the children and adults," she said.

She’s leaning into her role as a priest but also hoping other women will let go of fear and rejection and follow their hearts.

"We have to stand up to believe and trust that if you’re called to do something than go. Go ahead and do it," she said.

