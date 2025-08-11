Safe and Productive End to Summer: Philly's 14th annual Thomas and Woods Foundation Basketball Camp

As summer draws to a close, Philadelphia's youth have the opportunity to engage in a safe, productive, and cost-free experience before heading back to school.

The 14th Annual Thomas and Woods Foundation Basketball Camp, led by Philadelphia Councilman Isaiah Thomas, offers a unique environment for kids to stay active and off the streets.

What we know:

The basketball camp, held at Mast Charter School in Tacony, is a two-week program in August designed to keep children busy and engaged just before the new school year begins. Councilman Isaiah Thomas expressed the camp's value, stating, "It’s really rewarding for us as a team to be able to offer this free service to parents at the end of the summer to make sure young people can continue to participate."

What they're saying:

Campers like 15-year-olds Hafiz Salaam and Khamiyah Shakur have found the camp to be a fun and enriching experience. Hafiz shared, "It’s fun. Every time I go here, it’s a new experience for me." Khamiyah, attending for the first time, noted, "It’s been a fun time... it was easy to make friends and communicate with the coaches."

Camp counselor Imani Lindsey highlighted the timing of the camp, explaining, "The whole entire point of having the camp so much later in August is because most camps would end around this time, but to keep the kids off the streets, we want to make sure there’s a place to come."

Beyond Basketball

The camp offers more than just basketball skills; it includes team building, life skills, and activities such as chess and arts and crafts. Kids also have the chance to learn archery and participate in various activities at no cost to families. A notable aspect of the camp is that many counselors were once campers themselves, returning to give back to their community. As one counselor put it, "It’s not just the 5-year-olds, the 6-year-olds, the 12-year-olds, it’s the 17-year-olds and 18-year-olds that are working and giving back and spending their time helping to train the next generation of young leaders."

What you can do:

If you're interested in getting involved in future camps through the Thomas and Woods Foundation, click here.