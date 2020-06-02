Philadelphia’s city-wide curfew extended Tuesday due to primary elections

article

The city of Philadelphia will implement a mandatory city-wide curfew for the fourth day in a row Tuesday.

After the curfew went into effect at 6 p.m. the last several days, Tuesday’s curfew will begin at 8:30 p.m.

The city says the extension is intended to allow residents time to vote and return home before curfew.

As with previous curfews, Tuesday’s will be lifted at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

During this time, people may leave their homes only to go to work at essential businesses or to seek medical attention or police assistance, officials stated.

