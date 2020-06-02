Expand / Collapse search

Philadelphia’s city-wide curfew extended Tuesday due to primary elections

Published 
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

Police form a line to disallow access for a protest march through Center City on June 1, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Demonstrations have erupted all across the country in response to George Floyd's death in Minneapolis, Minnesota while in pol

Expand

PHILADELPHIA - The city of Philadelphia will implement a mandatory city-wide curfew for the fourth day in a row Tuesday.

After the curfew went into effect at 6 p.m. the last several days, Tuesday’s curfew will begin at 8:30 p.m.

The city says the extension is intended to allow residents time to vote and return home before curfew.

As with previous curfews, Tuesday’s will be lifted at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

During this time, people may leave their homes only to go to work at essential businesses or to seek medical attention or police assistance, officials stated.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

___

MORE FROM FOX 29: