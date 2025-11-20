Philadelphia's World Cup volunteer center: 26,000 apply for 3,500 spots

The Brief The countdown to the 2026 FIFA World Cup is on, and Philadelphia is buzzing with preparations as one of the host cities. The World Cup Volunteer Center, located at 901 Market Street in the Fashion District, is led by Bassam Awadalla, a senior advisor for Philadelphia Soccer 2026. More than 26,000 people applied for 3,500 volunteer positions.



The countdown to the 2026 FIFA World Cup is on, and Philadelphia is buzzing with preparations as one of the host cities.

World Cup volunteer center prepares for event

What we know:

The World Cup Volunteer Center, located at 901 Market Street in the Fashion District, is led by Bassam Awadalla, a senior advisor for Philadelphia Soccer 2026.

He's been tasked with hiring thousands of volunteers for the three-week event.

Volunteers are asked to work at least eight shifts over the course of the event in different roles from logistics, the media center, stadium operations and event venue positions. But they’ll also have a front seat to one of the biggest sporting events in the world.

"There are about 18 different roles they can apply for, but it’s going to be really important to interact with a lot of our visitors. We are going to have 500,000 to Philadelphia over that time frame. It’s going to be incredible," Awadalla said.

More than 26,000 people applied for 3,500 volunteer positions. The application process is now closed. But applicants are now being invited back for "volunteer tryouts" at the volunteer center. More than half of the applications came from outside the United States.

Philadelphia is one of 16 North American host cities and one of the few that will have official events on every day of the World Cup, which runs from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

What they're saying:

"We believe volunteers are the heartbeat of the World Cup," Awadalla said.

John Scott, one of the first volunteers hired, shared his excitement about being part of the event, saying it enriches the experience for everyone involved.

The Volunteer Center serves as a museum, meeting place and game room.

Organizers emphasize the importance of volunteers, stating that without them, the World Cup wouldn't be possible.

What we don't know:

The specific teams that will play in Philadelphia are yet to be announced.

The FIFA World Cup draw is set for December 5.