Philadelphia police seeking help locating missing elderly man with medical issues

The Philadelphia Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a 74-year-old missing man who authorities say has medical issues.

Police say William Bagby was last seen on Monday on the 6900 block of Germantown Avenue.

Bagby is described by police as being 5'5", 150 pounds, with a small build, medium brown complexion, brown eyes, and gray, balding hair.

Authorities say he was last seen wearing a black wool hat, gray hoodie, black pants, and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on Bagby's whereabouts is asked to contact the Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353.