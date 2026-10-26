Haitian national accused of gunning down former romantic partner in Walmart parking lot

The Brief Destino Jean Louis, 23, is charged in the shooting death of Latosha Ann Cooper. Cooper, a longtime Walmart employee, was shot and killed in the parking lot moments after her shift ended on Oct. 21. Jean Louis, a Haitian national, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Philadelphia during a immigration investigation.



Authorities say a 23-year-old Haitian immigrant who overstayed his visa is accused of stalking and fatally shooting his former romantic partner moments after she finished her shift at a Cheltenham Walmart.

What we know:

Destino Jean Louis was arrested on Friday in Philadelphia by U.S. Marshals during an immigration investigation. Jean Louis was identified as the "prime suspect" in the deadly shooting of Latosha Ann Cooper outside the Walmart where she worked.

He was charged with first and third degree murder, and related firearm crimes.

The backstory:

Prosecutors say Jean Louis used to work at the Walmart on Easton Road, and had a romantic relationship with Cooper. It's believed that he and Cooper were issued a marriage license in March, but immigration issues and a recent fallout between the couple "further amplified the situation."

It's believed that Jean Louis waited for Cooper to exit the Walmart after her shift ended just before midnight on Oct. 21. He allegedly walked up to Cooper while she was talking to a co-worker near her car and shot her multiple times.

After the shooting, investigators say Jean Louis ran across Cheltenham Avenue into Philadelphia County. Cell phone records revealed Jean Louis made multiple trips between the Philadelphia residence where he was arrested and the Walmart in the weeks leading up to the murder, including when the deadly shooting happened.

Dig deeper:

According to court documents obtained by FOX 29, Cooper and Jean Louis were married in March 2025.

Documents say a Walmart employee told investigators that Jean Louis had worked at Walmart for a year and a half before being terminated last year due to issues with his immigration status. The employee told investigators that the victim married Destino, a Haitian native, to help him remain in the country.

The employee told investigators, according to court filings, Destino asked about the victim's work schedule and said he was upset with her for no longer answering his calls and also admitted to physically assaulting the victim. The Walmart employee told investigators that Destino contacted other employees to ask about her schedule and called him as recently as September 30th, 2026.

Documents show that detectives learned from Immigration and Customs that Destino entered the United States in November 2023 from Haiti as part of a humanitarian program.

The Trump administration canceled that program that allowed Destino in the United States. Documents show Cooper's petition to allow him to remain in the country as his wife was withdrawn on July 30, 2026.