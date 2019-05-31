Phillies' Eflin goes on injured list, will miss next turn

article

Philadelphia's Zach Eflin has been placed on the injured list with mid-back tightness and will miss his scheduled start against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Manager Gabe Kapler says he hasn't decided yet on a replacement starter for Saturday night's game in Los Angeles.

He says Eflin woke up a few days ago with a stiff back and is having mild spasms. The IL move is retroactive to Tuesday.

Kapler says he doesn't expect Eflin to be out very long.

Eflin is 5-5 with a 3.02 ERA. The right-hander is 0-2 with a 4.91 ERA in three starts since pitching a shutout on May 11. Two of those starts came against Milwaukee. Eflin allowed three runs and six hits in 3 2/3 innings last Sunday in a loss to the Brewers.