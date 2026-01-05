Phillies hire Don Mattingly as bench coach, reuniting him with GM son

article

The Brief The Phillies have hired Don Mattingly as bench coach on Rob Thomson’s staff. Mattingly will reunite with his son, Preston Mattingly, the team’s general manager. The former Yankees star and longtime manager brings decades of experience to Philadelphia.



The Philadelphia Phillies have hired former major league manager and Yankees star Don Mattingly as their new bench coach, adding a veteran baseball voice to manager Rob Thomson’s staff.

What we know:

The Phillies announced Mattingly’s hiring on Monday, reuniting the 64-year-old baseball lifer with his son, Preston Mattingly, who serves as the team’s general manager.

Mattingly replaces Mike Calitri, who has taken on a new role as the Phillies’ major league field coordinator.

Mattingly has spent 22 seasons on major league coaching and managerial staffs, including the last three seasons as a coach with the Toronto Blue Jays. He stepped away from that role following the World Series.

What they're saying:

"Having known Don for years and having worked closely with him in New York, I know that his knowledge of the game and his character make him a great addition to our tremendous coaching staff," Thomson said in a statement.

The backstory:

Mattingly played 14 seasons in the majors, all with the New York Yankees from 1982 to 1995. He was a six-time All-Star and won the American League MVP in 1985.

After retiring as a player, Mattingly managed the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2011 to 2015 and the Miami Marlins from 2016 to 2022. He was named National League Manager of the Year in 2020 after leading the Marlins to their first playoff appearance since 2003.

Big picture view:

The move adds an experienced voice to a Phillies team coming off its second straight NL East title. Philadelphia was eliminated by the Dodgers in the National League Division Series last postseason.

Mattingly will enter his 23rd consecutive season as a major league manager or coach when the Phillies open the upcoming season.

Phillies solidify leadership with Thomson extension

The Phillies recently extended manager Rob Thomson’s contract through the 2027 season, ensuring continuity at the top as the club heads into the 2026 campaign. The deal was announced in December and adds another year beyond his previously confirmed 2026 season.

Thomson took over as the team’s manager in June 2022 and has since guided the Phillies to four straight postseason appearances, including back-to-back National League East division titles.

Team officials said the extension reflects confidence in Thomson’s leadership and provides stability in the dugout as Philadelphia works to reach the World Series.