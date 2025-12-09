Phillies extend manager Rob Thomson's contract through 2027 season

article

The Brief The Philadelphia Phillies have extended Rob Thomson’s contract through 2027. Thomson had already been set to manage through 2026, but the new deal adds another year. The extension solidifies leadership heading into the 2026 season.



The Philadelphia Phillies announced Tuesday that they have extended the contract of manager Rob Thomson through the 2027 season.

What we know:

The team posted the update on X, writing: "Breaking: The Phillies have extended the contract of manager Rob Thomson through the 2027 season."

Thomson had previously been expected to return for the 2026 season, but the new agreement adds an extra year and provides additional stability for the organization.

Thomson took over as manager during the 2022 season and has remained a steady presence for the club.

The move ensures continuity in leadership as the Phillies prepare for the 2026 campaign. Thomson has earned strong support from players and within the organization, and extending him through 2027 removes uncertainty heading into the offseason.

What's next:

The Phillies did not release contract terms, but Thomson is now officially signed through the 2027 season. Additional team availability is expected later this week.

Schwarber stays

The Phillies made another major commitment this week by reaching a five-year, $150 million agreement to keep slugger Kyle Schwarber in Philadelphia. Schwarber, one of the league’s most powerful hitters and a key clubhouse presence, is expected to remain with the team long-term.

His return reinforces the organization’s broader effort to maintain stability and retain core pieces as they look ahead to the 2026 season and beyond.