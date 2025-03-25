Phillies LHP Matt Strahm hurt fingernail packing daughter's toys: reports

Phillies relief pitcher Matt Strahm will be ready for the season despite a bizarre off-field fingernail injury in the final days of spring training.

Strahm, 33, told reporters Monday that he tore the fingernail on his throwing hand while packing his daughters toys into a cardboard box.

He is expected to be ready for the start of the season when the Phillies play the Washington Nationals in D.C.

What we know:

Phillies left-handed reliever Matt Strahm told reporters on Monday that he tore the nail on his middle finger while packing his daughter's toys.

The peculiar injury happened as the Phillies departed their spring training home in Clearwater to head north for their season opener in Washington.

The Athletic's Jayson Stark reports that Strahm jammed part of the cardboard box between his nail and finger.

"I'm going to have to buy a house here so I don't have to pack," he told Stark.

Strahm, who also dealt with a shoulder injury this spring, pitched in just two games and allowed six runs.

What's next:

The incident is not expected to impact Strahm's place on the Phillies' Opening Day roster.

Phillies ace and NL Cy Young Award runner-up Zack Wheeler will take the mound for the Phillies on Thursday against the Washington Nationals.