Expand / Collapse search

Phillies Opening Day forecast: Thursday rain washes out Phillies home opener vs. Braves

By FOX 29 staff
Updated  March 27, 2024 3:27pm EDT
Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Thursday rainy forecast postpones Phillies home opener

FOX 29 Meteorologist Scott Williams talks about the rain forecast for Thursday, which has postponed the Phillies home opener.

PHILADELPHIA - An incoming system of soaking rain showers has postponed the Phillies Opening Day match-up against the Atlanta Braves.

Forecasters expect scattered showers on Wednesday to usher in more widespread rain by Thursday morning that will be heaviest before noon in Philadelphia. 

FOX 29's Sue Serio says the rain will continue through the afternoon, and will remain steady by the scheduled 3 p.m. first pitch at Citizens Bank Park. 

Therefore, Phillies' officials made the decision to move Opening Day to Friday.

Related

Phillies Opening Day postponed, moved to Friday afternoon due to rain
article

Phillies Opening Day postponed, moved to Friday afternoon due to rain

The Phillies have postponed their Opening Day matchup with the Atlanta Braves to Friday.

Friday's forecast is a much nicer one for baseball, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s.

Zack Wheeler will get the start for the Phillies and Spencer Strider will pitch for the Braves.