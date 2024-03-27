Phillies Opening Day forecast: Thursday rain washes out Phillies home opener vs. Braves

An incoming system of soaking rain showers has postponed the Phillies Opening Day match-up against the Atlanta Braves.

Forecasters expect scattered showers on Wednesday to usher in more widespread rain by Thursday morning that will be heaviest before noon in Philadelphia.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says the rain will continue through the afternoon, and will remain steady by the scheduled 3 p.m. first pitch at Citizens Bank Park.

Therefore, Phillies' officials made the decision to move Opening Day to Friday.

Friday's forecast is a much nicer one for baseball, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s.

Zack Wheeler will get the start for the Phillies and Spencer Strider will pitch for the Braves.