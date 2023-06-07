Phillies-Tigers rescheduled due to air quality from Canadian wildfire smoke

The Phillies Wednesday night game against the Detroit Tigers has been postponed due to smoke from Canadian wildfires that has compromised air quality and visibility along the east coast.

The series finally will be played Thursday night at 6:05 p.m., which was conveniently the next closest off-day for both teams. The smoke also canceled the New York Yankees game against the Chicago White Sox.

In Philadelphia, health officials issued a code red Wednesday morning for unhealthy air across the city.

"This alert means that the air is unhealthy to breathe, and some members of the general public may experience health effects," the Philadelphia Department of Public Health said.

Officials are urging residents to take these precautions at this time:

Strongly consider canceling outdoor events and gatherings

Avoid going outdoors as much as possible

Avoid excessive activities outdoors, such as jogging or exercising

If you have to go outdoors, wear a high quality mask, like an N-95 or KN-95 mask

Avoid areas of high congestion and where air pollution may be high, like main streets or highways, areas with low air circulation

Close all windows and doors to minimize air pollution in your home

Recirculate the air in your home with fans to avoid bringing more air pollution into your home

Pay attention to their bodies; if they are having trouble breathing, feeling nauseous, or dizzy, they should seek medical attention as soon as possible.

For the rest of the Delaware Valley, a code orange is still in effect, which means a concentration of these air pollutants is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said hazy skies, reduced visibility and the odor of burning wood are likely, and that the smoke will linger for a few days in northern states.



