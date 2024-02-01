Philadelphia Phillies 'City Connect' Jerseys: Was the design just leaked?

The reveal of the Phillies "City Connect" jersey has been long-awaited, but fans may have gotten a sneak peek!

Photos of the possible design have been circulating online, claiming they may have been leaked through eBay.

The jersey has a blue and yellow color scheme, which reflects Philadelphia's flag.

"Philly" is written across the chest, wiith a "LOVE" statue patch on the arm that reads, "Philadelphia City of Brotherly Love."

You can also see official MLB and Nike logo markings, and a $175 price tag.

The Phillies have yet to say if these are the real deal, but what do you think of the possible Phillies design? Is it a home run, or a total strikeout?

The 76ers NBA City Edition uniform was unveiled to mixed reviews this season. The jersey pays homage to the "City of Brotherly Love" with a Reading Terminal theme.



