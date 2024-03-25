Phillies unveil new food, fashion, technology upgrades at Citizens Bank Park ahead opening day

The Fightin Phils will take to the field later this week and the stadium is ready to welcome back fans.

Leading up to the home opener, the team is unveiling new food, fashion and technology enhancements at Citizens Bank Park.

They say it was about listening to what the fans wanted showcasing a new lineup of ballpark swag and giveaways for the season.

Walking around the park you might notice some upgrades, too. Over in the right field, you’ll see a brand-new digital wall display.

Above Ashburn alley in left center field, you’ll find an exciting new mural designed by local artist, Jose Bustamante. "It's amazing to feel that pride and sense of community and togetherness." said Bustamante.

His work celebrates Philadelphia’s culture, bold spirit and the team’s mission to build brave futures.

There are also new menu items featuring food from Big Mozz, Primo Hoagies, and even some of the team's own creations, working with Kyle Schwarber to create his favorite burger: the Schwarburger 2.0.

"It was very exciting to get his input to work with what he actually like and eats... with ingredients he suggested." said Executive Chef Vonnie Negron.

The mood of the day was hopeful leading up to Thursday.

In the weather as of now, Friday is also blocked off in the case of a possible rain cancellation.