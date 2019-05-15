Philly businesses donating proceeds Wednesday to help save homeless animals

On Wednesday, more than 100 local restaurants, shops and other businesses will be donating a portion of the day's proceeds to help support the lifesaving efforts of the Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society (PAWS).

Now in its fifth year, Philly Loves PAWS is a day-long, citywide fundraiser where businesses and animal lovers come together help bring Philaelphia closer to becoming a no-kill city.

Shops, salons, pet services, bars and more have joined the cause.

For a full list of participating businesses, see here.

Those interested in donating to PAWS can do so here.