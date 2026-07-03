Philly families flock to Jersey Shore as heatwave hits 100 degrees

The Brief Philadelphia saw temperatures climb above 100 degrees as a heatwave hit the region. Thousands of people escaped to the Jersey Shore, where it was about 10 degrees cooler with an ocean breeze. Many families made last-minute trips to the shore to beat the heat, despite heavy holiday traffic.



As temperatures soared into the triple digits in Philadelphia, thousands of people headed to the Jersey Shore to find relief.

Families flock to the shore for cooler weather

What we know:

Many people started their Fourth of July weekend at the shore, where temperatures were about 80 degrees with a cool breeze, compared to more than 100 degrees back home. "It’s like 80 degrees down here with a nice cool breeze. It’s beautiful," said one beachgoer.

Beachgoers said the trip was worth it, even with the cost and traffic. "I was not going home to 102 degrees when it’s beautiful down here so it may have cost me a little bit of money but I found a little money in the arcade. 20 dollars one night 10 the other," said Pam Reczek.

Blankets covered the sand, kids played in the surf and families said they made last-minute decisions to head to the shore for relief from the heat.

What they're saying:

"Today we came to for the day to escape the heat cause down in Blackwood it’s about 100 degrees down here it’s about 80," said Amori Rodriguez.

"Just to beat the heat come down it feels lot cooler down here than it does in Mt. Laurel come down and have a nice beach day," said Ashley Jenkins.

Many families described the shore as the best place to cool off during the heatwave.

Travel challenges and creative ways to stay cool

The temperature difference between Philadelphia and the shore was about 10 to 20 degrees, with the shore staying around 80 degrees while the city hit more than 100 degrees.

Holiday traffic was heavy, with many people taking backroads to reach the shore. In Northfield, an 8-year-old boy named Nigel set up a lemonade stand for travelers. "It was so hot and when the heatwave came I thought I’d do a lemonade stand," said Nigel. "So I did it and ended up getting a 20 dollar bill," said Nigel.

The Atlantic Ocean provided a cool escape, and by late afternoon, the beach was packed with people looking to beat the heat.

"It’s just dead air, the second I walk out of my house it’s like sweating. On the beach.. go in the water when you get too hot it’s perfect it’s so much nicer," said Braden Steele.

Despite the heavy traffic, most people said the trip was worth it for the cooler temperatures and ocean breeze.

What we don't know:

It is not clear how long the heatwave will last or if similar crowds are expected for the rest of the holiday weekend.